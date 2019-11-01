|
KISAK DEVIN ANTHONY
On October 31, 2019, surrounded by his devoted family, Devin Anthony Kisak, 29 years old of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a short, but mighty, battle with metastatic cancer. Devin is preceded in death by his grandparents, Anne and George Kisak and Andrew "Bunky" and Anna "Babe" Milko, Uncle Andy Milko, as well as dear family friend and "uncle "Kenny Radjenovich. Devin is survived by his loving parents, Dennis and Ginger Kisak of North Huntingdon who fought just as hard as he did to beat this menacing disease; his brothers Drew (Kelsey) Kisak of Jefferson Hills, and Dean (Amanda) Kisak of North Huntingdon and their children, Danica and Ryder. Devin was the world's best "funcle" (fun uncle) to his niece and nephew. Devin also leaves behind his fiancé , Melanie Bohin of North Huntingdon, and her son Landon Heckman. Devin loved them both fiercely and was eager to walk down the aisle with Melanie this coming fall. Sadie girl and Lucky puppy are going to miss Devin dearly – home won't be the same without him. Devin is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as many dear friends. Devin graduated from Norwin High School in 2008 and Penn State University with a Bachelor of Business Management in 2013. Devin was an employee at Westinghouse Electric Company in New Stanton. After his diagnosis, Devin truly lived life to the fullest from planning a wedding to taking Landon and Danica on different adventures each time he felt well. Ten-month-old Ryder was the apple of his eye and he could not wait to watch him grow and learn. Ryder even learned how to wave and got to say a proper goodbye to Uncle Devin. Devin made the best of each and every moment and always worried about everyone else, even in his last days. He was a talented artist and loved to tattoo in his spare time. Devin enjoyed the outdoors where he spent as much time as he could, and he loved to take long drives. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave., East Pittsburgh where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made in Devin's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019