Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for DEWEY SPITTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEWEY D. SPITTLER Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DEWEY D. SPITTLER Sr. Obituary
SPITTLER, SR. DEWEY D.

Age 85, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019. He is survived by loving wife, Kris A. Spittler; eight children, Ruby Ralicki (Jack), Cindy Woods (Mark), Genay Spittler, Dolores Koch (David), Dewey Spittler, Jr. (Linda), Geri Croft (deceased), Michael Lingsch (Jessica) and Melissa Lingsch; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Russell Spittler (Bobbi); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dewey was owner of Dewey's Auto Body for 60 years. He was a faithful man of God who attended Greater Works Outreach and recently Allison Park Church. Friends will be received Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Memorial Service will be held in the Allison Park Church, 2326 Duncan Ave., Allison Park on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now