SPITTLER, SR. DEWEY D.
Age 85, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019. He is survived by loving wife, Kris A. Spittler; eight children, Ruby Ralicki (Jack), Cindy Woods (Mark), Genay Spittler, Dolores Koch (David), Dewey Spittler, Jr. (Linda), Geri Croft (deceased), Michael Lingsch (Jessica) and Melissa Lingsch; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Russell Spittler (Bobbi); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dewey was owner of Dewey's Auto Body for 60 years. He was a faithful man of God who attended Greater Works Outreach and recently Allison Park Church. Friends will be received Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Memorial Service will be held in the Allison Park Church, 2326 Duncan Ave., Allison Park on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019