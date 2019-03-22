Home

DEWEY NESTOR

DEWEY NESTOR Obituary
NESTOR DEWEY

Age 88, of Penn Hills, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019; beloved husband of 64 years to Ethyl "Marie" (Ringer); father of Stephen Nestor, Debra (Bill) Lennex, Michael (Paula) Nestor, Michelle Eyler; grandfather of Niko, Crystal, Joshua, Beth, Keith, Megan, Michael, Kaitlyn, and Timothy; great-grandfather of Julian, Isaiah and Brooklyn; also survived by sister, Edith Miller and many nieces and nephews. Dewey was retired from Penn Hills school district where he worked in the maintenance department. Friends received, Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Monday, 11:00 a.m. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
