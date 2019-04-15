|
D'AMBROSIO DIANA
Age 67, of Pittsburgh, passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 13, 2019. Diana is survived by her beloved daughters, Josetta D'Ambrosio, Amanda (Jason) Lynch and Melissa (Matt Dowler) D'Ambrosio; sister, Frances (Chuck) Vietmeier; granddaughters, Alexis, Emma Jo, Lily, Grace; nephew, Tyler; also survived by loving family, Sal (Carla) D'Ambrosio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Bertha Smith. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Service will be held April 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at:
www.jeffersonmemorial.biz
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019