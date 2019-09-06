|
|
HORBIAK DIANA K.
Age 94, of Alexandria, Virginia passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, with her family by her side. Born February 9, 1925 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Joseph and Helen Malovich. Diana spent the majority of her life in Pittsburgh. She was very proud of the fact that she was a Pittsburgher and always said her best memories were with her family and friends that reside there. Diana is survived by her children, Pat and Jay Jones and Joan Horbiak and Philip Rogers; sister, Vivian Harms and family and a host of beloved friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents. Since the age of nine, Diana loved writing poetry and often her poems were published in local publications. Diana was also a medical transcriptionist for Allegheny General Hospital. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Diana treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. As her health declined, she was never alone. Her daughters stayed faithfully by her side. Diana was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Diana will have a private funeral for immediate family and friends. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. For those who have known Diana, her graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Mount Royal Memorial Park in Glenshaw, PA. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Diana's family would appreciate donations to the or to another . Diana will be forever missed and forever loved.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019