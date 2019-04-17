|
EICH DIANA L.
Age 62, of Northside, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019. Daughter of the late James Sr. and Mildred Hines; mother of Scott Hines; grandmother of Daniel and Abigail; sister of George (Kathy), Linda, James and Sue; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave. (across from AGH). A Blessing Service will directly follow at 7 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019