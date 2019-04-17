Home

Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-321-0495
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Age 62, of Northside, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019. Daughter of the late James Sr. and Mildred Hines; mother of Scott Hines; grandmother of Daniel and Abigail; sister of George (Kathy), Linda, James and Sue; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave. (across from AGH). A Blessing Service will directly follow at 7 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
