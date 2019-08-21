|
HARBAUGH DIANA L. (MCELRATH)
Age 78, of Kennedy Twp., passed on Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis Harbaugh; mother of the late Allen Harbaugh; survived by daughter, Yvonne (Harbaugh) Smith; grandson, Kevin Smith; daughter-in-law, Judith Harbaugh and brother-in-law, Dennis Harbaugh; also many nieces and nephews and many friends. Family will receive friends 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. WEDNESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. THURSDAY in the Ken Mawr United Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made to the K.M.U.P.C., 1760 Pine Hollow Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019