DIANA L. NEAL

DIANA L. NEAL Obituary
NEAL DIANA L.

On Saturday, June 29, 2019, Diana L. Neal, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her three children, Harry Neal, Jeffrey Neal and Patricia Neal-Noss; as well as one brother, Daniel J. Crofford. She was loved by numerous grandchildren, one great-grandchild, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Ave., (412) 531-4000, Dormont. Family will hold a celebration of life service in September 2019. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
