Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANA OMEIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANA L. OMEIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIANA L. OMEIS Obituary
OMEIS DIANA L.

Age 65, on Friday, September 13, 2019, of Baldwin. Beloved mother of Clifton (Nicole) Omeis and the late Troy Omeis; also survived by other loving family members and many friends. Diana worked as a social worker for many years and had a passion for helping people. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 5-8 p.m., where a funeral prayer will be held on Wednesday morning at 11. A chapel service will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIANA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now