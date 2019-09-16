|
|
OMEIS DIANA L.
Age 65, on Friday, September 13, 2019, of Baldwin. Beloved mother of Clifton (Nicole) Omeis and the late Troy Omeis; also survived by other loving family members and many friends. Diana worked as a social worker for many years and had a passion for helping people. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 5-8 p.m., where a funeral prayer will be held on Wednesday morning at 11. A chapel service will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019