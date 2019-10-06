|
|
STOESSEL DIANA L. (DEARY)
Age 60, of South Fayette, on October 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Jim Stoessel; loving mother of Nicholas (Jessica) Hall, Daniel (Megan) Stoessel and Emily (Nick) Hoban; sister of Debbie (Jim) Aiello, Tom Deary and Tim (Lila) Deary; cherished grandmother of Carter Hall, Lily Stoessel and Hadley and Mia Hoban. She was devoted to her family, friends and her volunteer work. Family and friends received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). Funeral services are Private. Memorials may be made to HIS Feet International, P.O. Box 516, Imperial, PA 15126 or Hill City Church, P.O. Box 1121, Moon, PA 15108. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019