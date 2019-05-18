Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
DIANA M. BROWN

BROWN DIANA M.

On May 16, 2019, age 41, of Munhall. Loving mother of Dara "Brownie" Brown; beloved daughter of Ronald E. Deitrick and Jo Ann Rocco; loving companion of Pete Shutler; cherished granddaughter of Lucille Deabner; sister of Julie Dong, Gary Rocco and Mark (Melody) Rocco; aunt of Alaina and Alex. Diana graduated summa cum laude from West Penn School of Nursing. Friends received on Saturday 6-8 p.m. Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., 412-461-6394. Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in Messiah Lutheran Church, Munhall. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 18, 2019
