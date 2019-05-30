MOHR DIANE B.

Age 70, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Much beloved partner of Donald W. Ickert, daughter of the late Alex Mohr and the late Katherine Feduska Mohr; she is also survived by cousin, Arthur (Marianne) Smelas and her "little sister", Rebekah Lyons. Diane was a graduate of Duquesne University. She began her working life as a French teacher. A college semester in France stimulated her passion and her profession. Diane's work in travel took her to the Chicago Board of Trade. Later she returned to the Pittsburgh area to care for her mother and developed a successful brick and mortar travel agency. More recently, she arranged fabulous trips and destination weddings through her specialty travel company, Enriching Journeys. Always concerned for the welfare of those around her, Diane was a dedicated Board member and volunteer. She was especially devoted to Big Brothers Big Sisters. She served on the Boards of the Bulgarian Macedonian National Educational and Cultural Center and Amen Corner. Her gardening skills were very evident on the streetside Uptown Garden in Mt. Lebanon. Diane was lively, artistic and generous. She loved music and the performing arts, and especially traveling with Don. Friends welcome Friday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh, 5939 Penn Circle South, Pgh., PA 15206, the BMNECC, 451 W. 8th Ave., West Homestead, PA 15120 or the Myasthenia Gravis Assoc. of Western PA, 490 E. North Ave., #410, Pgh., PA 15212. www.slaterfuneral.com