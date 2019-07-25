|
WEISS DIANE B.
Age 86, of Bethel Park, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Beloved wife for almost 30 years of Thomas J. Weiss; devoted mother of Sean (Susan), Timothy (Margaret), Bridget (Thomas) Huerbin, Brian (Judy), Michael (Belinda) and Terry (Audrey) McGuire; loving grandmother of fourteen, great-grandmother of six. Friends will be welcomed on Saturday, July 27 from 12:30 p.m. until of time of Christian Service at 1:00 in the South Hills Bible Chapel, McMurray, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to 'Welcomethechildren.com'or 'wpa.salvationarmy.org'.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019