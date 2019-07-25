Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
South Hills Bible Chapel
McMurray, PA
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
South Hills Bible Chapel
McMurray, PA
DIANE B. WEISS

WEISS DIANE B.

Age 86, of Bethel Park, on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Beloved wife for almost 30 years of Thomas J. Weiss; devoted mother of Sean (Susan), Timothy (Margaret), Bridget (Thomas) Huerbin, Brian (Judy), Michael (Belinda) and Terry (Audrey) McGuire; loving grandmother of fourteen, great-grandmother of six. Friends will be welcomed on Saturday, July 27 from 12:30 p.m. until of time of  Christian Service at 1:00 in the South Hills Bible Chapel, McMurray, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to                    'Welcomethechildren.com'or 'wpa.salvationarmy.org'.


www.laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019
