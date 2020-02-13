Home

Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 North Ave
Millvale, PA 15209-2563
(412) 821-3700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for DIANE BUDZISZEWSKI-BORETSKY
DIANE BUDZISZEWSKI-BORETSKY

DIANE BUDZISZEWSKI-BORETSKY Obituary
BUDZISZEWSKI-BORETSKY DIANE

On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, age 34, of Verona, formerly of Millvale. Beloved wife of Bruce A. Boretsky, Jr. Loving mother of Ethan, Aaden and Savannah B. Daughter of Angie and the late Thomas Brennan. Sister of David (Kim) and Debbie Brennan. Also survived by many family members, friends, and co-workers. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Services Saturday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
