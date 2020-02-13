|
BUDZISZEWSKI-BORETSKY DIANE
On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, age 34, of Verona, formerly of Millvale. Beloved wife of Bruce A. Boretsky, Jr. Loving mother of Ethan, Aaden and Savannah B. Daughter of Angie and the late Thomas Brennan. Sister of David (Kim) and Debbie Brennan. Also survived by many family members, friends, and co-workers. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the HAHN FH & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Services Saturday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020