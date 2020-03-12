DIANE C. (WEBER) LONGO

Guest Book
  • "to the Longo family, everyone who loved her, our prayer is..."
    - georgianna korniak
Service Information
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA
15101
(724)-443-2500
Obituary
Send Flowers

LONGO DIANE C. (WEBER)

Age 79, of West View, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born July 20, 1940 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late George and Alvine (Robic) Weber and wife of Salvatore J. Longo, who passed away on March 15, 2019. She is survived by her sons, David G., James T. (Lois), Donald J. (Cindi) Longo; daughters, Deborah J. Contestabile and Diane F. (Aaron) Loritts; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene (Michael) Manko and brother, Ronald Sarver. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Karen. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Diane's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.