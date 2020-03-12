LONGO DIANE C. (WEBER)
Age 79, of West View, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born July 20, 1940 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late George and Alvine (Robic) Weber and wife of Salvatore J. Longo, who passed away on March 15, 2019. She is survived by her sons, David G., James T. (Lois), Donald J. (Cindi) Longo; daughters, Deborah J. Contestabile and Diane F. (Aaron) Loritts; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Marlene (Michael) Manko and brother, Ronald Sarver. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Karen. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Diane's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.