R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 461-0987
DIANE (KUBASAK) COLLINS

DIANE (KUBASAK) COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS DIANE (KUBASAK)

Diane (Kubasak) Collins, 68 of Pittsburgh on February 25, 2020. CMU Masters graduate  in costume design;  working in the film, stage and movie industry. Daughter of the late Daniel and Marie (Schoup) Kubasak; loving mother of  Jessica (John Murray) Collins, Daniel Collins and Gregory Collins; beloved grandmother of Aiden Elliston, Tommy and Colin Murray; loving sister of June and Joyce Kubasak. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. service in R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East Tenth Avenue, Homestead.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
