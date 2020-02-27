|
|
COLLINS DIANE (KUBASAK)
Diane (Kubasak) Collins, 68 of Pittsburgh on February 25, 2020. CMU Masters graduate in costume design; working in the film, stage and movie industry. Daughter of the late Daniel and Marie (Schoup) Kubasak; loving mother of Jessica (John Murray) Collins, Daniel Collins and Gregory Collins; beloved grandmother of Aiden Elliston, Tommy and Colin Murray; loving sister of June and Joyce Kubasak. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. service in R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East Tenth Avenue, Homestead.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020