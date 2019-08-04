Home

DIANE (KOLESAR) DITANO

DIANE (KOLESAR) DITANO Obituary
DITANO DIANE (KOLESAR)

Of Pittsburgh, on August 2, 2019, age 81.  Daughter of the late John and Agnes Kolesar; beloved wife of 54 years to Victor DiTano; sister of Myrna Venditti and the late Joan Preziosi and David Kolesar; sister-in-law of Joann Kolesar, Enrico DiTano and the late Nicola DiTano; mother of Deborah Joan (Neil) Henehan, Martin VanMeter, Maria (Kent) McDowell; grandmother of Adele and Ben Filek and Martin VanMeter, Jr.; great-grandmother of Angelica Helms, Joseph, Andrew, Benjamin, Jr., Kensi and Vivienne Filek, Christina and Haleigh; aunt of Mario Venditti, John, James and Janet Kolesar and the late Joyce Kolesar; also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Diane was a devout Christian and had a kind and generous heart.  She was like a mother to everyone and she loved to take care of people.  She will be forever loved and dearly missed and will be always be with us in our hearts. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Tuesday 3 – 8 p.m. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 a.m. St. Therese Church Munhall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
