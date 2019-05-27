Home

DIANE E. (SCHAEFER) YUHAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DIANE E. (SCHAEFER) YUHAS Obituary
YUHAS DIANE E. (SCHAEFER)

Age 75, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, of Castle Shannon. Beloved wife of Richard Yuhas; mother of Bonnie Sampson and Kevin McKee; sister of Teresa (Francis) Lippert, Harry C. (the late Josie) Schaefer, Jr. and Margaret M. Schaefer; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 10:15.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne Church at 11:00 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to The , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA  15205.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 27, 2019
