YUHAS DIANE E. (SCHAEFER)
Age 75, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, of Castle Shannon. Beloved wife of Richard Yuhas; mother of Bonnie Sampson and Kevin McKee; sister of Teresa (Francis) Lippert, Harry C. (the late Josie) Schaefer, Jr. and Margaret M. Schaefer; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 10:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne Church at 11:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to The , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 27, 2019