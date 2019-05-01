Home

St Peter's Episcopal Church
4048 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Age 72, originally from Lawrenceville, on March 27, 2019, in Bradenton, Florida. Wife of Leonard M. Kulbacki; mother of Lynn (Robert) Garver and Leonard T. Kulbacki; grandmother of Autumn (Charles) Ringel and Amber Puhac; sister of Linda (Robert) Lentz; daughter of the late Dominic and Dorothy Colucci. Memorial Service Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church, 4048 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
