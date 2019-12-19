|
WORSTELL DIANE L. (PILKINGTON)
Diane L. (Pilkington) Worstell, 73, of Florham Park, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Washington, PA, she resided in Washington, and Canonsburg, PA, she moved to Florham Park, NJ 20 years ago. A graduate of Chartiers Houston High School and Ocean County Community College, Diane was formerly employed as a secretary for AT&T in Florham Park and at Christensen and Hutchison. She also traveled widely with her husband, supporting the IEEE 802.11 conferences. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Harry Worstell; son, David Worstell and wife, Tina (Gardner) of Monongahela, PA; daughter, Christine Schneider of West Bloomfield, MI; four granddaughters, Kimberly and Meagan Worstell, Trinity and Tiffany Schneider; and by two sisters, Bonnie Downing and Linda Dolan, both of Washington, PA. Diane was predeceased by a sister, Margaret Dino. A Memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Canonsburg, PA 161 West Pike St., Canonsburg, PA, on Saturday December 21st at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following at the church after the service. Interment will be at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens 43300 W 12 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48377 at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send Memorial donations to the , 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019