DIANE LYNN LAMBERT

DIANE LYNN LAMBERT Obituary
LAMBERT DIANE LYNN

Of Newport, NC, formerly of Pittsburgh, on Sunday, April 28, 2019; mother of John (Janie) Black, and Heather (Jim) Hyland; grandmother of Johnathon (Emily), Justin, and Sydney (Derrick); daughter of the late Raymond Eich and Jane Eich; sister of Denise, John, Jane, Matt, Larry, Cliff, and Renee; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received 10 a.m.-12 noon Saturday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave at Davis Ave where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 12 noon.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
