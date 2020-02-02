|
BOYLE DIANE M.
Age 64, went to join her husband, mother, and sister in Heaven on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Survived by father, Dominic DePalma, Sr., son, Jonathan Boyle, daughter, Heather Boyle, brothers, Frank (Deborah) and Dom (Jan) and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. A courageous and brave warrior queen whom battled stage IV uterine cancer for 13 beautiful years. The demeanor of a delicate flower with a backbone of steel. She was her husbands backbone through his cancer battle in 2017 as well as her children's mentor and best friend. She always had hope and a smile on her face; enjoying each day as if it were her last. She will be missed by all who had the honor to know her for her strength, positivity, and selflessness were boundless. Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Plum Boro on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., Penn Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020