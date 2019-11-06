|
|
DRESSEL DIANE M.
Surrounded by family, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, after a long illness, Diane M. Dressel, age 63, of McCandless Twp.; beloved wife of Wilfred Dressel of 38 years; daughter of Frank and Lois Kamalich; mother of David Krupski (Keyman), Amanda Eberhart (Greg) and Mark Dressel (Jessica); grandmother of Emily, Allison and A.J.; sister of Frank and Keith Kamalich; daughter-in-law of Jean Dressel and the late Chris Dressel. Diane was a longtime nurse, starting at Suburban General Hospital and ending her career as a teacher at CCAC. Friends received Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue in Bellevue, where Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. (www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019