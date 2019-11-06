Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE DRESSEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE M. DRESSEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIANE M. DRESSEL Obituary
DRESSEL DIANE M.

Surrounded by family, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, after a long illness, Diane M. Dressel, age 63, of McCandless Twp.; beloved wife of  Wilfred Dressel of 38 years; daughter of Frank and Lois Kamalich; mother of David Krupski (Keyman), Amanda Eberhart (Greg) and Mark Dressel (Jessica); grandmother of Emily, Allison and A.J.; sister of Frank and Keith Kamalich; daughter-in-law of Jean Dressel and the late Chris Dressel.  Diane was a longtime nurse, starting at Suburban General Hospital and ending her career as a teacher at CCAC. Friends received Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue in Bellevue, where Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. (www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org)

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIANE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now