Diane, 59, formerly of Moon Run, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Conneaut Lake, PA. She was born November 8, 1959, in Imperial, a daughter of the late Alex and Marian Pikulski Mrockowski. Ms. Fazio was a unit secretary at Suburban General Hospital and Mercy Providence Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with her pets, boating on Conneaut Lake and bargain shopping. Surviving is her sister, Susanne (Ted) Lewis of McDonald and her companion of 23 years, Willard "Butch" Hottenfeller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Fazio (1989). Friends will be received Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus R. C. Church, McDonald. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Promises Never Broken Foundation, 737 Joffre- Bulger Road, Bulger, PA 15019. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
