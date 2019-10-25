Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Resources
DIANE M. (HARRIS-ALEPRETE) KOSMANN

DIANE M. (HARRIS-ALEPRETE) KOSMANN Obituary
KOSMANN DIANE M. (HARRIS-ALEPRETE)

Age 73, formerly of Plum Boro; passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Howard L. Kosmann; loving mother of Denise (Leonard M.) Hutton, Sherry Trombitas, Carmen (Amy) Aleprete, Dale Kosmann (fianceé, Kathy Keller); daughter of the late Anthony and Evelyn (Arasin) Aleprete, Jr. and Raymond Harris; sister of Robert (Judith) Harris, Anthony (Linda) Aleprete, III, Michael Aleprete, Lucielle "Chickie" Aleprete, and Dean (Bobbi Jo) Aleprete; grandmother of Thomas McNeill, Jr., Dominik McNeill, Carmine Aleprete, Nicholas Trombitas, Andrea Howell, and Kyle Hutton and many great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A service will follow at noon at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Interment William Penn Memorial. www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
