KOSMANN DIANE M. (HARRIS-ALEPRETE)
Age 73, formerly of Plum Boro; passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Howard L. Kosmann; loving mother of Denise (Leonard M.) Hutton, Sherry Trombitas, Carmen (Amy) Aleprete, Dale Kosmann (fianceé, Kathy Keller); daughter of the late Anthony and Evelyn (Arasin) Aleprete, Jr. and Raymond Harris; sister of Robert (Judith) Harris, Anthony (Linda) Aleprete, III, Michael Aleprete, Lucielle "Chickie" Aleprete, and Dean (Bobbi Jo) Aleprete; grandmother of Thomas McNeill, Jr., Dominik McNeill, Carmine Aleprete, Nicholas Trombitas, Andrea Howell, and Kyle Hutton and many great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A service will follow at noon at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. Interment William Penn Memorial. www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019