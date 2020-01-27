|
REGAN DIANE MARIE
Age 57, passed peacefully at home in West Deer on January 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Diane was born to the late Judith Dwyer and late Raymond Dwyer on September 21, 1962, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 41 years, David John Regan; and daughters, Michelle Peel and Melanie Toback; her sons-in-law, Craig Peel and Jay Toback; and granchildren, Victoria and Vivienne Peel and Blake aand Brody Toback; siblings, Raymond and Linda Dwyer; and nieces and nephews. Diane was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Diane lit up every room she walked in to. She was passionate about Yoga and helping people. She will be dearly missed and in our hearts forever. Visitation Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 4-9 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Wed. 10 a.m. at Allegheny County Memorial Park Mausoleum. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE MAUSOLEUM. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020