Diane R. Adler, 73 of Penn Hills passed away on Wednesday evening, September 18, 2019. Beloved Daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy May (Herrlich) Adler; dear sister of Edwin (the late Margie) Adler and Dorothy (Ed) Weimer; loving Aunt of Matthew Adler, Chris (Rich) Sneddon, and Suzanne (David) Smith; great-aunt of Michele (T.J.) Anderson, Alexia, Ava, and Olivia Smith. Diane was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic minister and was class of 1964 graduate of Verona High School. She loved collecting Elvis memorabilia, crocheting, and her family. She liked dogs, especially Schnauzer's, and purple was her favorite color. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10:30 a.m. St John the Baptist Catholic Church, Plum. Private interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park, South Hills. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019