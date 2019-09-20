Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St John the Baptist Catholic Church
Plum, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE ADLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE R. ADLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIANE R. ADLER Obituary
ADLER DIANE R.

Diane R. Adler, 73 of Penn Hills passed away on Wednesday evening, September 18, 2019.  Beloved Daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy May (Herrlich) Adler; dear sister of Edwin (the late Margie) Adler and Dorothy (Ed) Weimer; loving Aunt of Matthew Adler, Chris (Rich) Sneddon, and Suzanne (David) Smith; great-aunt of Michele (T.J.) Anderson, Alexia, Ava, and Olivia Smith.  Diane was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic minister and was class of 1964 graduate of Verona High School.  She loved collecting Elvis memorabilia, crocheting, and her family.  She liked dogs, especially Schnauzer's, and purple was her favorite color. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10:30 a.m. St John the Baptist Catholic Church, Plum. Private interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park, South Hills. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX  75244

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIANE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now