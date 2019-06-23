WEI DIANE SZE

Age 83, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019. Born in Shanghai, China, she was the loving wife of Maurice Wei for 62 years. Her father, Dr. Szeming Sze, was one of the founders of the World Health Organization and Medical Director of the United Nations. Her mother, Bessie Li Sze, trained as a classical pianist at the Royal Conservatory of Music in London and later became one of the first woman Vice Presidents on Wall Street. Diane's maternal grandfather, Li Ming, was Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of the Central Bank of China; her paternal grandfather, Alfred Sao-Ke Sze, served as the Chinese ambassador to the UK and USA. Diane attended Emma Willard School and Wellesley College. She was passionate about her family and career as a travel agent at Scenic Travel in Munhall, PA. She was an active member of PEO Chapters R, B, and then BD right up until her passing. She is survived by her beloved husband and children, Lawrence Wei (Lynn Remington), Lisa Wei-Haas (Robert Haas), and Linda Wei (Andrea Orlandi); and grandchildren, Christopher Wei, Nicole Wei, Stephen Wei, Natalie Wei, Evan Wei-Haas (Valerie), Maya Wei-Haas (Travis Brown), Jonah Wei-Haas (Izza), Lara Orlandi and Luca Orlandi; and brother, Chia-ming Sze (Judy). A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Longwood at Oakmont ballroom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.