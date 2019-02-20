SILVASY DIANE T. "DI"

Age 75, of O'Hara Township, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of George E. Silvasy; loving mother of Scott J. Silvasy, Olga (Corey) Smith and Irina (Mark) Yawn; grandmother of Luke Yawn; sister of Curt, Bruce and the late Kevin Thein; and daughter of the late Oscar and Norma (Gorham) Thein. Di loved to travel and go shopping. She was an excellent cook and worked as a real estate agent for Howard Hanna for many years. Visitation on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238 where family and friends will gather on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pio Parish/St. Edward Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , .

