Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
DIANE T. "DI" SILVASY

DIANE T. "DI" SILVASY Obituary
SILVASY DIANE T. "DI"

Age 75, of O'Hara Township, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of George E. Silvasy; loving mother of Scott J. Silvasy, Olga (Corey) Smith and Irina (Mark) Yawn; grandmother of Luke Yawn; sister of Curt, Bruce and the late Kevin Thein; and daughter of the late Oscar and Norma (Gorham) Thein. Di loved to travel and go shopping. She was an excellent cook and worked as a real estate agent for Howard Hanna for many years. Visitation on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238 where family and friends will gather on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pio Parish/St. Edward Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , .


www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
