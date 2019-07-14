Home

DIANNA JEAN (BRANNAN) POLLOCK

DIANNA JEAN (BRANNAN) POLLOCK Obituary
POLLOCK DIANNA JEAN (BRANNAN)

Age 80, of Tionesta, PA (formally of Scott Twp.), passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Beloved and devoted wife of Michael Pollock; adored mother of the late Laird (Patty) DePoe, Jim (Monty) DePoe, Scott (Linda) DePoe and Shannon (Cliff) Tandarich (McGuire); proud grandmother of Philip (Karen) DePoe, Rev. Rebecca DePoe, Dr. Scott (Regan) DePoe, Emile (Brian) Heinze (DePoe), Morgan Tandarich and Lukas Tandarich; and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving parents, William and Evelyn (Deitriech) Brannan; and brothers, William Brannan and Thomas Brannan. Services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 7 p.m. Mt. Nebo United Presbyterian Church, 1828 Roosevelt Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. Donations in Dianna's memory to . Arrangements by ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, Pittsburgh.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
