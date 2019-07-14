|
POLLOCK DIANNA JEAN (BRANNAN)
Age 80, of Tionesta, PA (formally of Scott Twp.), passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Beloved and devoted wife of Michael Pollock; adored mother of the late Laird (Patty) DePoe, Jim (Monty) DePoe, Scott (Linda) DePoe and Shannon (Cliff) Tandarich (McGuire); proud grandmother of Philip (Karen) DePoe, Rev. Rebecca DePoe, Dr. Scott (Regan) DePoe, Emile (Brian) Heinze (DePoe), Morgan Tandarich and Lukas Tandarich; and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving parents, William and Evelyn (Deitriech) Brannan; and brothers, William Brannan and Thomas Brannan. Services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 7 p.m. Mt. Nebo United Presbyterian Church, 1828 Roosevelt Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. Donations in Dianna's memory to . Arrangements by ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019