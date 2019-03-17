Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
For more information about
DIANNE KING
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Vernon Community Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANNE KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANNE "Hacker" (LEEDS) KING


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DIANNE "Hacker" (LEEDS) KING Obituary
KING DIANNE (LEEDS) (HACKER)

Age 81, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in McKeesport on November 10, 1937, Dianne was the daughter of the late William A. and Jean C. Hacker and younger sister of the late Margery L. Burns of Elizabeth Township. A 1955 honors graduate of McKeesport High School, Dianne attended Allegheny College before briefly working for Connecticut General Life Insurance and Morris Knowles and Associates, Inc. in Pittsburgh. Later she was quietly instrumental in the inception and early success of King's Family Restaurants, a business founded by her husband of 57 years, Hartley C. King. In addition to her husband, Hartley, Dianne is survived by daughters, Susan King of North Hills and Keeley (Mark) Goldsmith of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Ryan and Courtney Zeleznik and Dante and Dylen Egizio; and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Mount Vernon Community Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with The Rev. William K. Little, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to : (412) 395-2873 or donate.lls.org Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, (412) 751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, Director. Condolences may be made at:


Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now