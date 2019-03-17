KING DIANNE (LEEDS) (HACKER)

Age 81, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in McKeesport on November 10, 1937, Dianne was the daughter of the late William A. and Jean C. Hacker and younger sister of the late Margery L. Burns of Elizabeth Township. A 1955 honors graduate of McKeesport High School, Dianne attended Allegheny College before briefly working for Connecticut General Life Insurance and Morris Knowles and Associates, Inc. in Pittsburgh. Later she was quietly instrumental in the inception and early success of King's Family Restaurants, a business founded by her husband of 57 years, Hartley C. King. In addition to her husband, Hartley, Dianne is survived by daughters, Susan King of North Hills and Keeley (Mark) Goldsmith of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Ryan and Courtney Zeleznik and Dante and Dylen Egizio; and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Mount Vernon Community Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with The Rev. William K. Little, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to : (412) 395-2873 or donate.lls.org Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, (412) 751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, Director. Condolences may be made at:

