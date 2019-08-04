Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
DIANNE M. COWHER

DIANNE M. COWHER Obituary
COWHER DIANNE M.

Age 66, of Penn Hills, passed away on Thursday Morning, August 1, 2019. Daughter of the late Norman and Betty (Blazier) Jeffery; wife of the late James Cowher; mother of the late Kevin Jeffery Coleman; dear sister of Jeanette (the late Walter) Matthews, Jr., Ronald (Rose) Jeffery, Karen (Frank) Grimes, Richard Jeffery, Randall (Berta) Jeffery, Carl (the late Lynne) Jeffery, and the late Lynn (the late Armando) Meneses.  Services and interment will be private for the family in the Verona Cemetery, Oakmont.  Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
