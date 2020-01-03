Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
4518 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA
View Map
DICK E. FORNWALT Obituary
FORNWALT DICK E.

Age 75, of Penn Hills, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean Harr Fornwalt; father of Stacey A. Pelesky (Edward), Nathan Fornwalt, Sharon Eilart and David Eilart; grandfather of Julian Burke, Stephanie, Darlene, and Eleanor Pelesky, Eric and Bryan Doczkat, and Zayne Fornwalt. Dick was an avid train collector, a member of the Pittsburgh S-Gauge Club and a member of Grace Baptist Church. Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Funeral service Monday, January 6, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 4518 Northern Pike, Monroeville at 11 a.m. (Everyone please meet at the Church). In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Baptist Church, greatly appreciated. www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
