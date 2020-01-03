|
FORNWALT DICK E.
Age 75, of Penn Hills, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean Harr Fornwalt; father of Stacey A. Pelesky (Edward), Nathan Fornwalt, Sharon Eilart and David Eilart; grandfather of Julian Burke, Stephanie, Darlene, and Eleanor Pelesky, Eric and Bryan Doczkat, and Zayne Fornwalt. Dick was an avid train collector, a member of the Pittsburgh S-Gauge Club and a member of Grace Baptist Church. Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Funeral service Monday, January 6, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 4518 Northern Pike, Monroeville at 11 a.m. (Everyone please meet at the Church). In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Baptist Church, greatly appreciated. www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020