MEDINA DINA (REGIS)

Age 94, of Brookline, passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fiorenzo Medina; cherished mother of Ron, Fred (Alba), Gloria, and Lora; dear grandmother of Lauren, Ben, and Julia; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Europe. Dina was born in Italy where she trained and worked as a seamstress before her marriage of 58 years to Fiorenzo. Born and raised in the shadow of the Alps, the couple loved the outdoors, a passion they passed on to their children. In 1952, the couple moved to Pittsburgh, where they made many new friends. A devoted and loving mother, she always put the needs of her family before her own. She enjoyed sewing clothes, draperies, and other household items for family and friends. She loved to travel and take day trips. Her children will always cherish memories of the picnics she would prepare and the beautiful places they would visit. Arrangements by BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY. Family and friends welcome Wednesday, April 10, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Loretto Church on Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.