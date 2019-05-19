|
CANTON DINO C.
Of Moon Twp., formerly of McKees Rocks, passed on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Jean (Arbia) Canton, who have celebrated 64 years of marriage together; loving father of Dino Canton, Sharon (Bill) Daniels, Cathy Canton, Dennis (Genny) Canton, and Gary (Lisa) Canton;brother of René Canton; proud grandfather of Dwayne, Erin, and Dominique; great-grandfather of seven; and great-great-grandfather of one. Friends received at SANVITO FUNERAL HOME 1316 Fourth Ave., Coraopolis, on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Blessing service in Funeral Home Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019