Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
(412) 264-3050
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DINO CANTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DINO C. CANTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DINO C. CANTON Obituary
CANTON DINO C.

Of Moon Twp., formerly of McKees Rocks, passed on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Jean (Arbia) Canton, who have celebrated 64 years of marriage together; loving father of Dino Canton, Sharon (Bill) Daniels, Cathy Canton, Dennis (Genny) Canton, and Gary (Lisa) Canton;brother of René Canton; proud grandfather of Dwayne, Erin, and Dominique; great-grandfather of seven; and great-great-grandfather of one. Friends received at SANVITO FUNERAL HOME 1316 Fourth Ave., Coraopolis, on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Blessing service in Funeral Home Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now