CECERE DINO
Age 57, formerly of North Braddock, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, Dino Cecere of Plum passed. He is survived by his sons, DJ and Jeremy; fiancée Carla Duerr; her sons, RJ and Max; his former wife, Karen Daw; siblings, James, Anthony, Maryann, Louis, Joseph, Nadine, Julie, Dominic, Roseann Welsh, and Georgeann Swope. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, in the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., (412-271-1361), 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock, from 6-8 p.m. For a complete obituary, visit our website at www.schleiferfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019