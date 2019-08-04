Home

Schleifer Funeral Chapel Inc
534 Jones Ave
Braddock, PA 15104-2419
(412) 271-1361
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DINO CECERE

DINO CECERE Obituary
CECERE DINO

Age 57, formerly of North Braddock, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, Dino Cecere of Plum passed. He is survived by his sons, DJ and Jeremy; fiancée Carla Duerr; her sons, RJ and Max; his former wife, Karen Daw; siblings, James, Anthony, Maryann, Louis, Joseph, Nadine, Julie, Dominic, Roseann Welsh, and Georgeann Swope. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, in the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., (412-271-1361), 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock, from 6-8 p.m. For a complete obituary, visit our website at www.schleiferfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
