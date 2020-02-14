|
|
SCIULLI DIODATO "DIO"
Age 82, of Dormont, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of 59 years to Antonia Colarelli Sciulli; son of the late Carlo and Rosa DePasquale Sciulli; loving father of Carlo (Deanna) Sciulli, Antonio Sciulli, Dino (Sabrina) Sciulli and Rosa Maria (Shawn) Voyten; brother of Bettina Sciulli, Matilda Sciulli and the late Concetta Sciulli; dear grandfather of Jennifer, Andrew Joseph (A.J.), Kennedy Marie, Kyle Thomas, Xavier Michael, Oliver, Robert Thomas, Francesca Marie. He was born in the village of Gambarale, in Abruzzo, Italy. At the age of 19, he immigrated to Pittsburgh, and proudly became an American citizen in 1962. Living first in Oakland, Dio would quickly marry and, as his family grew, moved to Dormont. His reputation as a skilled handyman, able to fix anything he set his mind to, certainly lended itself to Dio's career. He worked for the Borough of Dormont as a foreman, offering 31 years of service before retiring in 1997 due to health issues. This position was characteristic of the way Dio lived his life: in service to his community, his neighbors and acquaintances, and most importantly his friends and family. And while he was interested in gardening and wine making, it couldn't hold a torch to his passion for family, especially his grandchildren. His toughness when raising his own children was nowhere to be found, replaced instead by tenderness and unending patience. "Papa's my name, and spoiling's my game" was his mantra. With others, Dio was a high-spirited extrovert, offering a falsetto "howdy!" at every meeting. Appreciation was shown with a heartfelt "thank you" and bottle of homemade wine in hand. And although he had a tendency to wander and explore, there was never any doubt when Dio was present. Listen carefully, and you could always hear his whistling in the distance, or the crunch of one of ten apples he would consume that day. Most recently, Dio became a fan of puzzles, proudly displaying them once completed on the walls of his basement. Dio will be sorely missed, but it's undeniable that he left an impression on every person he met. It's through these rich and vivid memories that he will live on for eternity. Friends welcome FRIDAY, 2-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. SATURDAY in St. Bernard Church, Mt. Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to St. Clair Hospital Foundation, 1000 Bower Hill Rd., Pgh., PA 15243. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020