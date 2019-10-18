|
|
JANZEF DIXIE (DANIELS)
Age 84, of Harrison City, formerly of Irwin on Wed., Oct. 16, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Born Feb. 21, 1935, in Needmore, Licking Creek Twp. the daughter of the late Blaine and Verda (Hollenshead) Daniels. Dixie was a Nurse's Aide for Jeannette Hospital for 34 years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Janzef and his daughter, Betty Hyland; and a sister, Connie Pampus. Beloved mother of Arthur (Cindy) Youngstead, of Shadyside, Kurt (Cyndi) Youngstead, of North Huntingdon, Sherry Kimmell, of Harrison City and Holly (Terry) Roels, of Clemens, NC; sister of Victor (Linda) Daniels, of Irwin, Kay Brady, of FL and Wava (Dick) Zorker, of CA; grandmother of Garrett and Mitchell Kimmell and Daniel, Luke, Lindsay and Jake Youngstead; and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Ray's children, Marty (Ed) Magill, Bobby (Judy) Janzef, Glenn Janzef and Ray's son-in-law, Dan Hyland. Friends will be received at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at which time a Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019