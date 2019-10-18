Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for DIXIE JANZEF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIXIE (DANIELS) JANZEF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIXIE (DANIELS) JANZEF Obituary
JANZEF DIXIE (DANIELS)

Age 84, of Harrison City, formerly of Irwin on Wed., Oct. 16, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Born Feb. 21, 1935, in Needmore, Licking Creek Twp. the daughter of the late Blaine and Verda (Hollenshead) Daniels. Dixie was a Nurse's Aide for Jeannette Hospital for 34 years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Janzef and his daughter, Betty Hyland; and a sister, Connie Pampus. Beloved mother of Arthur (Cindy) Youngstead, of Shadyside, Kurt (Cyndi) Youngstead, of North Huntingdon, Sherry Kimmell, of Harrison City and Holly (Terry) Roels, of Clemens, NC; sister of Victor (Linda) Daniels, of Irwin, Kay Brady, of FL and Wava (Dick) Zorker, of CA; grandmother of Garrett and Mitchell Kimmell and Daniel, Luke, Lindsay and Jake Youngstead; and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Ray's children, Marty (Ed) Magill, Bobby (Judy) Janzef, Glenn Janzef and Ray's son-in-law, Dan Hyland. Friends will be received at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at which time a Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIXIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now