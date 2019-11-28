|
DEMOS, D.M.D. DR. NORMAN W.
Of Pittsburgh, PA, age 70, returned to his Heavenly home on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Delray Medical Hospital in Delray Beach, FL, after a long battle with Parkinson disease. Norman was born on November 1, 1949 in Pittsburgh PA. A practicing dentist for 42 years, President of the Lower Mon Dental Society for 10 years, President of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in White Oak, PA, member of the national ADA for over 40 years, McKeesport and Elizabeth Township school district dentist for many years, member of the Youghiogheny Country Club in Elizabeth Township since 1976. Beloved wife, Patricia Demos and two sons, Dr. Andrew Demos (Elaine) and Michael Norman Demos (Dana), all living in South Florida. Loving grandchildren, Alexander, Ariyana, Elise, Michael Braden and Isla. Dr. Norman and his wife recently moved to South Florida to retire with his families. Prayers and contributions are gladly accepted to: Saint Marks Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 NW. 51st St., Boca Raton, FL 33431.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019