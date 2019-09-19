|
|
MOHLER DOLLINE (DOLLY)
Age 97, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Formerly of Glenshaw, PA and Rotonda West, FL. Dolly was beloved wife of 71 years to the late Charles Mohler; loving mother of Dan (Linda) Mohler, Jeff (Laura) Mohler, Jim (Anna) Mohler and the late Gary (Rachelle) Mohler; grandmother of Christina (Tim) Hunkele, Jamie (Michael) Sundo, Kimberly (Steven) Bittner, Amanda (Wes) Manning, Jason (Kristin) Mohler, Tyler Mohler, Shawna Mohler, Daniel Mohler, and Kevin Mohler. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. There will be a private service. Arrangements are being handled by CREMATION SOCIETY OF PENNSYLVANIA at Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019