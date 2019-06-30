Home

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Child Parish
DOLLY WOLF (MASON) CERCIELLO

DOLLY WOLF (MASON) CERCIELLO Obituary
CERCIELLO DOLLY WOLF (MASON)

Age 89, of Bridgeville, on June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward D. Wolf, Jr. and Roland Cerciello; loving mother of Mary Lou (Donald) Sachek, the late Pattiann Wolf, and Edward D. (Jennifer) Wolf, III.; cherished grandmother of Donnie Sachek, Jr., Patience (Bruce) Minella Adams, Jessica Wolf, Eddie Wolf, IV., Anthony (Erika) Martucci, and Billy (Becky) Martucci; and six great-grandchildren. Family and friends received on Tuesday, from 4-8 P.M., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 1 P.M., at Holy Child Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bridgeville Historical Society. View and share condolences at warcolfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
