CERCIELLO DOLLY WOLF (MASON)
Age 89, of Bridgeville, on June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward D. Wolf, Jr. and Roland Cerciello; loving mother of Mary Lou (Donald) Sachek, the late Pattiann Wolf, and Edward D. (Jennifer) Wolf, III.; cherished grandmother of Donnie Sachek, Jr., Patience (Bruce) Minella Adams, Jessica Wolf, Eddie Wolf, IV., Anthony (Erika) Martucci, and Billy (Becky) Martucci; and six great-grandchildren. Family and friends received on Tuesday, from 4-8 P.M., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 1 P.M., at Holy Child Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bridgeville Historical Society. View and share condolences at warcolfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019