|
|
LIGHTHART DOLORES A. BELKOWSKI
Age 90, formerly of McKeesport, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Dodie was the beloved wife of the late Bill Lighthart and Francis "Pat" Belkowski; mother of Karen Homoki (Greg) of Hampton Twp., Lynne Cope (Bill) of McKeesport, Daniel Belkowski of Regent Square; predeceased by five siblings; also survived by six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Celebrate Dodie's life with her family on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Funeral Service at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Glenshaw on Friday at 11 a.m. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horn Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019