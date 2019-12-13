Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES LIGHTHART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES A. BELKOWSKI LIGHTHART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES A. BELKOWSKI LIGHTHART Obituary
LIGHTHART DOLORES A. BELKOWSKI

Age 90, formerly of McKeesport, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Dodie was the beloved wife of the late Bill Lighthart and Francis "Pat" Belkowski; mother of Karen Homoki (Greg) of Hampton Twp., Lynne Cope (Bill) of McKeesport, Daniel Belkowski of Regent Square; predeceased by five siblings; also survived by six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Celebrate Dodie's life with her family on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Funeral Service at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Glenshaw on Friday at 11 a.m. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horn Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now