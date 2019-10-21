|
|
BORONSKY DOLORES A. (KALINOWSKI)
Age 98, of Kennedy Twp., passed on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Boronsky, retired Lt. Col US Army; loving mother of Marcia Ruane (Mike), Audrey Szucs (David) and Sharon Miller (Dan); dear grandmother of Caitlin, Nick, Michelle, Eric, Rachel, Vincent and the late Sean Ruane - Capt USAF; great-grandmother of Liam. Family will receive friends at the Holy Trinity Polish National Church, 200 Grace St., McKees Rocks, PA 15136, TUESDAY 8:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. The family respectfully requests no flowers or donations. Arrangements entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Kennedy Twp. mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019