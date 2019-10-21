Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Polish National Church
200 Grace St.
McKees Rocks, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Polish National Church
200 Grace St.
McKees Rocks, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES BORONSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES A. (KALINOWSKI) BORONSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES A. (KALINOWSKI) BORONSKY Obituary
BORONSKY DOLORES A. (KALINOWSKI)

Age 98, of Kennedy Twp., passed on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter J. Boronsky, retired Lt. Col US Army; loving mother of Marcia Ruane (Mike), Audrey Szucs (David) and Sharon Miller (Dan); dear grandmother of Caitlin, Nick, Michelle, Eric, Rachel, Vincent and the late Sean Ruane - Capt USAF; great-grandmother of Liam. Family will receive friends at the Holy Trinity Polish National Church, 200 Grace St., McKees Rocks, PA 15136, TUESDAY 8:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. The family respectfully requests no flowers or donations. Arrangements entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Kennedy Twp. mcdermottfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now