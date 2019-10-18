|
SCHEIRER DOLORES A. "DEE"
On Wednesday, October 19, 2019. Dee, age 73, formerly of Lawrenceville. Daughter of the late Jerome P. (Jerry) Scheirer; and Katherine Morgan Scheirer; preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, Kathleen, Carol Ann (Bob) Coyle, Jerry (Evelyn) Scheirer and Margaret "Peggy" (Art) DiBucci. Dee will be missed by nieces, Kathy DiBucci (Mike) Ranallo, Jane DiBucci, Lynn (John) Airhart, Nancy (Bob) Stundon; and a nephew, Dan (Lezlie) DiBucci; and seven great-nieces and nephews. Dee rarely remembered names but never forgot a face. She loved playing Bingo, attending Mass, craft activities and Elvis. Her family would like to thank the staff and residents at Kane-Ross and St. Mary's Courtyard, Sharpsburg for their kindness, care and friendship over the years. Friends will be received Friday, 2-8 p.m. at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd St., Lawrenceville. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church Saturday, 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019