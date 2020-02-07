Home

Anthony L Massafra Funeral Home
40 2Nd Street Ext
Donora, PA 15033
(724) 379-6900
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony L Massafra Funeral Home
40 2Nd Street Ext
Donora, PA 15033
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony L Massafra Funeral Home
40 2Nd Street Ext
Donora, PA 15033
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Anthony L Massafra Funeral Home
40 2Nd Street Ext
Donora, PA 15033
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Parish Donora Campus
DOLORES A. STITCH


1938 - 2020
DOLORES A. STITCH Obituary
STITCH DOLORES A.

Age 81, of Carroll Township, PA, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Monongahela Valley Hospital in Carroll Twp., PA. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 5, 1938, a daughter of the late John J. and Blanche (Szott) Seiler. She was a member of the St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. In addition to her parents, Dee was preceded in death by a sister, Mary "Martie" Dodgen; and a brother, John "Jack" Seiler, Jr. Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years John "Don" Stitch;  two sons, Brad (Colleen) Stitch of South Park, PA and John (Viktorija) Stich of Edgewater, MD; four grandchildren, Riley, Shannon, Andreas and Lukas; three sisters-in-law Judie Seiler of Bethel Park, PA, Bette (Bill) John of Winchester, VA and Jean Kress of Bethel Park, PA; two brothers-in-law Paul Stitch of Bridgeville, PA and John (Maddy) Stitch of North Huntingdon, PA also several cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, INC., 40 Second Street Extension, Donora, PA 15033 (724) 379-6900 where the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.,  and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Sunday, February 9, 2020.  Prayers will be recited in the funeral home on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in  St. Andrew the Apostle Parish Donora Campus at 10:00 a.m., with Rev Fr. Kevin Dominik as celebrant. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, McMurray, PA. To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com

