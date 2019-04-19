Home

Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
DOLORES A. STRUZYNSKI

DOLORES A. STRUZYNSKI Obituary
STRUZYNSKI DOLORES A.

Age 93, of the South Side, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph Struzynski; beloved mother of Walter (Carol) Struzynski; dear grandmother of Amy (Jeffry) Florian, Brian and Kevin Struzynski; great-grandmother of Caleb and Aubrey; Friends received Saturday, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St., Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baptist Homes, 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15234.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
