|
|
WHITTINGTON DOLORES A.
Age 86, of Cranberry Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born March 19, 1933, daughter of the late Leslie and Mable Stinebaugh. Beloved wife of the late Robert Whittington; loving mother of Terrie Lynne Craig (Emil) and Bob (Allyson) Whittington; dear grandmother of Samantha (Chris) Seaburn, Matthew Craig and Sarah (Bill) Whittington.; great-grandmother of Bentley; sister of Leonard (Kris), Richard (Maretta), Denny (Jill) and Dorie. Professional arrangements were handled last week by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY. Memorial donations may be made in Dolores's memory to Butler County Humane Society online at butlercountyhs.org, in person, by mail or by phone at 724-789-1150; 1015 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019