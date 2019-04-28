ARDITO DOLORES "DEE"

Age 82, of Sarasota, Florida, passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 24. Dee was born on October 15, 1936, in Mt. Pleasant, PA, to William and Ruth Keyser. She attended West Virginia Wesleyan College and was a proud Alpha Xi Delta sister. Dee met her husband, Frank Ardito, in college and married him in 1958. They raised their three children in Upper St. Clair, PA, and spent their summers in Ocean City, NJ. Dee and Frank retired to Sarasota, where they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Dee had a passion for travel and cruising with her family and friends. She was an avid Steelers fan, and she loved music, dancing, and bridge club. Dee chaired events for the in Pittsburgh and supported . In Ocean City, she welcomed all visitors to "their place" at the beach and loved talks on the porch, outings on the boat, but mostly, entertaining guests. Dee was a selfless, loving, beautiful, and caring soul. Dee is remembered with love by her children, Bill Ardito, Beth (Tim) Self, and Amy (Aarik) Eberhardt; grandchildren, Alex and Amy Erdner, Alexandra and Zack (Samantha) Self, and Aaron Eberhardt; great-grandson, Hank Self; sister, Lyndall (Dennis) Hathaway; brother, Rollen (Gracie) Keyser; sister-in-law, Connie Keyser; and her black pug, Butchie. Dee was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Frank; brother, William Keyser; and grandson, Matthew Self. Tributes in Dee's memory can be made to at lls.org.