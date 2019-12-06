|
|
BITTNER DOLORES (MIKULSKI)
Age 96, formerly of Glenshaw, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, surrounded by family. She was a graduate of Shaler High School and Duff's Business Institute. Dolores, affectionately known by her 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren as Granny B, had many talents including an accomplished seamstress, genealogist, and bridge player. She is survived by her five children, Ken (Terri), Barb (William), Neal (Kim), Eileen (Barry), and Chris. Dolores retired as an executive secretary at H.J. Heinz, but ask any of her grandchildren, and they will tell you that she "stirred the soup." The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw. The family thanks Gallagher Hospice and Harbour Senior Living for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Gallagher Foundation, 1370 Washington Pike, Suite 401B, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019