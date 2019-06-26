|
YATES DOLORES C.
On Saturday, June 22, 2019, age 89, of Elizabeth. Wife of the late Bert H. Yates, Jr.; mother of Karen (Thomas) Turnell, Tammy (Sean) Tremba, and Bert H. (Trudy) Yates III; grandmother of Tracey, Diana, Noah, and the late Michael Turnell; great-grandmother of five; and two nieces. Friends received in the PAUL E. BEKAVAR FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Ave., Elizabeth, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Blessing on Thursday, at 10 a.m., in the funeral home. In lieu of flower, memorial contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019